Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo share baby photo
In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Adam Levine, left, and his wife Behati Prinsloo smile at a ceremony that honored him with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:55PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine spent his first Father's Day as a dad of two.
Supermodel Behati Prinsloo shared a photo on Instagram of the 39-year-old holding their second daughter, Gio Grace, who was born in February. Their first daughter, Dusty Rose, is nearly 2 years old.
Prinsloo wrote the "girls are so lucky to call you dad and I'm so lucky to have you as a husband."
The 29-year-old also saluted her father.
The couple married in July 2014.
My first baby holding OUR second baby.....Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. �������� - To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what i would want in a husband and father one day, the way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.
