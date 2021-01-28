Chinese-Canadian singer says mother's bribery charge dismissed
In this Dec. 1, 2013 file photo, Chinese singer-songwriter Wanting Qu holds two trophies after winning Hong Kong Most Popular Singer-Songwriter and the Best Mandarin Song at the Yahoo Buzz Awards in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 4:16PM EST
TAIPEI, Taiwan - A Chinese-Canadian singer says a Chinese corruption charge against her mother, who has been held in custody for six years, has been withdrawn but she remains in detention.
Wanting Qu, 36, who has lived in Canada since she was a teenager, shared a social media post by her aunt saying that prosecutors in Harbin had withdrawn the charge of embezzling $54 million (350 million yuan) in 2019, but that her mother has still not been released. A representative of Qu's management company confirmed the post.
Qu's mother, Zhang Mingjie, was the vice chair of the development and reform commission of Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province in China's northeast. Zhang went on trial in 2016 in a case widely reported by state media, but has not been convicted. Qu has repeatedly sought an end to her mother's trial.
Phone calls to the Harbin People's Intermediate court were not answered.
Qu is known across China for her hit song “You Exist in My Song.” She also made headlines for dating Vancouver's former mayor.
Last Wednesday, Qu shared a post written by her aunt, Zhang Mingkun, saying that the corruption charge against her mother had been withdrawn.
Qu's aunt did not respond to a request for an interview on her social media account.
Associated Press researcher Chen Si in Shanghai and entertainment writer Juwon Park in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.
More Celebrity News
- Chinese-Canadian singer says mother's bribery charge dismissed
- Mossimo Giannulli loses bid to finish prison term at home
- R&B artist Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game
- Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows cancelled
- 'Finally got COVID': Vancouver-born musician Grimes says she is recovering from virus
Top Entertainment News
- 'We've done this before': Why life in lockdown feels like 'Groundhog Day'
- Golden Globes to honour legendary TV producer Norman Lear
- Faces sex charges in U. S: Decision reserved on fashion king Peter Nygard's bail
- Oscar-winning, 'irreplaceable' Cloris Leachman dies at 94
- Idris Elba, Courteney Cox join Toronto musician Connor Price in new music video