

Lisa Respers France, CNN





Eva Mendes has time for the haters.

The actress and longtime love of Ryan Gosling posted Wednesday about public skepticism when he initially took on the role of Ken in the blockbuster film “Barbie.” Gosling earned best supporting actor Oscar nomination earlier this week for his performance in the movie.

“So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it,” Mendes wrote in a Instagram caption of a screen grab of article from June 2022, which was critical of Gosling’s casting.

“Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars,” she went on to write. “So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

“Barbie” was the top-grossing film of 2023, with the movie’s soundtrack and Gosling’s rendition of “I’m Just Ken” achieving chart success.

Gosling’s Academy Award nomination, along with costar America Ferrera who was nominated for best supporting actress, stirred conversation given that the film’s star Margot Robbie was not nominated for best actress and Greta Gerwig was shut out of a best director nomination.