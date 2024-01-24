Canadian actor Ryan Gosling called out the Oscar snub of his “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in response to his own nomination.

Gosling, playing Ken to Robbie’s Barbie, was nominated for best supporting actor on Tuesday.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling, who grew up in Ontario, said in a statement.

Gerwig was considered an obvious choice for a best director nomination while Robbie was anticipated to get a nod for best lead actress.

Gosling acknowledged on Tuesday, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie without Greta Gerwig and Margo Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

“They made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” Gosling said.

Barbie was not only a critically acclaimed film that took on its own life as a bubble gum pink cultural phenomena, but it was also the highest earning blockbuster of the year, grossing $612 million in North America.

This wasn’t Gerwig’s first best director snub. She didn't get a nod for “Little Women” in 2019, though she did get acknowledged a year earlier with “Lady Bird.”

Barbie did walk away with eight total nominations, including for best picture and best adapted screenplay.

The 96th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 10.