Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation
In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Jennifer Aniston, left, and Justin Theroux pose in the audience at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The couple announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)
Sandy Cohen, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 6:43PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 7:37PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating.
The couple says in a statement released through her publicist Thursday that the decision to split "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."
The couple says they are making the announcement publicly "in an effort to reduce any further speculation."
"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," says the statement released by longtime Aniston publicist Stephen Huvane. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
Aniston and Theroux say they are "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
Aniston and Theroux were engaged in August of 2012 and married in August of 2015. They have no children.
Aniston, 49, was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.
