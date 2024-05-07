Toronto police are looking for a 41-year-old man who allegedly failed to return to Canada with his young son following a trip abroad.

According to police, a man flew to Vietnam with his three-year-old boy on Feb. 7.

They were scheduled to return to Canada on Feb. 15, they said.

Investigators say that the child has been kept from his mother since then.

Loc Phu "Jay" Le, 41, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction in contravention of custody order.

He is described as five foot 10 and 190 pounds with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.