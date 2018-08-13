

The Canadian Press





STRATFORD, Ont. - Justin Bieber fans flooded social media with photos of the pop star and his fiancee Hailey Baldwin spending time in his southern Ontario hometown over the weekend.

The fan site Justin Bieber News tweeted several photos of the duo meeting fans and checking out local hangouts, including a Tim Hortons restaurant in Stratford, Ont., and an ice cream shop in Shakespeare, Ont.

Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson (â†•Danmathieson) tweeted a photo of Bieber at a children's lemonade stand, thanking the star for stopping by.

The famous couple announced their engagement in July.

Back then, Mathieson said the city was prepared to host the “Sorry” singer's wedding, if he decided to hold it there.