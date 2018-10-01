Lawyer: Cardi B gets summons in connection with strip club fight, but didn't hurt anyone
Rapper Cardi B is assisted by security guards as she leaves a police precinct, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in the Queens borough of New York. The rapper met with police as part of an investigation of her possible involvement in a fight at a strip club. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 12:54PM EDT
NEW YORK - A lawyer for Cardi B says the rapper has received a summons in connection with a fight at a New York strip club.
Attorney Jeff Kern said outside a Queens police station on Monday that he's “aware of no evidence” that Cardi B “caused anybody any harm.”
Cardi B smiled as she left the police station but did not comment.
Police say she and her entourage were present at around 3 a.m. Saturday when a dispute occurred at the club.
They say chairs and bottles were thrown and two bartenders were hit with debris.
Investigators say the fracas may have involved a romantic dispute.
More Celebrity News
- Lawyer: Cardi B gets summons in connection with strip club fight, but didn't hurt anyone
- Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dies at 76
- Demi Lovato's mom says star is 'getting the help she needs'
- Meghan Markle's mom joins royals at UK fundraiser for Grenfell Tower victims
- Julie Chen leaves 'The Talk' as husband faces sexual misconduct allegations
Top Entertainment News
- Esi Edugyan, Patrick DeWitt return as Scotiabank Giller Prize nominees
- French singer and actor Charles Aznavour dies at age 94
- Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live
- Haddish and Hart lead 'Night School' to No. 1 with $28M
- Cher admits wanting to get Kennedy honour during Obama years