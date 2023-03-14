Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post
Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York on Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2023 4:01PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.
The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”
Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.
A message sent to Lohan's representative was not immediately returned.
The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.
She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”
Share:
More Celebrity News
- Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post
- 'Unpleasant and miserable': Actor Simu Liu slams Air Canada staff at Pearson airport
- Chaim Topol, Israeli actor known for Fiddler's Tevye, dies
- Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89
- Jury deliberations begin for XXXTentacion's accused killers
Top Entertainment News
- Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick
- Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say
- Michelle Yeoh's mom tearful, proud of 'little princess'
- Topless protestor crashes Junos, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year
- Inside the Dolby: What you didn't see on TV on Oscars night