Man accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar ordered to trial
In this March 28, 2018 file photo, Terry Bryant appears during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 3:03PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial on a felony grand theft charge.
Judge Mark Hanasono said Wednesday that there was sufficient evidence for Terry Bryant to stand trial on grand theft charges. The ruling came after a hearing Wednesday in which a worker with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences testified about taking McDormand's Oscar away from Bryant as he tried to leave the ceremony's official after-party.
McDormand won the award for best actress in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and lost the statuette after having it engraved.
Bryant is due to be arraigned on Aug. 8 in the case. His attorney declined comment after the hearing. He remains released on his own recognizance.
