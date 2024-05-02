Peel police have identified the suspect being sought in connection with a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex in Brampton Wednesday morning.

Police said an altercation broke out between two men in a low-rise building near Bovaird Drive West and Creditview Road, and one of them was stabbed.

Officers arrived and located the victim near a second-floor unit in serious condition, police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, who they said knew the suspect.

“This was not a random act,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

The suspect, 49-year-old Andrew Galea, of no fixed address, is wanted for second-degree murder. Police have released photos of Galea, including two from a body-worn camera footage from a prior police interaction.

“As this incident involved a weapon, members of the public who see Andrew should consider him armed; they are reminded to dial 9-1-1 immediately and not to approach,” police said.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s location is being asked to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).