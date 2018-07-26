Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl
In this March 25, 2018 file photo, Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 2:46PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the proud parents of a baby girl.
Buble's representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
Buble and Lopilato have two sons, Elias and Noah. Lopilato, an Argentine TV actress, posted a photo of her baby girl's hand Thursday on Instagram.
Buble's rep says the family is "beyond overjoyed."
Vida's middle names are in honour of her parents' mothers: Amber is Buble's mother's name, while Lopilato mother's name is Betty.
Buble, who is Canadian, is a four-time Grammy winner with hits like "Haven't Met You Yet."
