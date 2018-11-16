Private funeral held for Stan Lee, more memorials in works
Stan Lee speaks at his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 5:55PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- A small, private funeral has been held to mourn Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee, and his company is making more plans to memorialize him.
Lee's POW! Entertainment said in a statement to The Associated Press Friday that Lee insisted he didn't want a large public funeral, and the ceremony was held in accordance with his wishes.
POW! Entertainment says it has set up a memorial wall on Lee's website where friends, colleagues and fans can share thoughts, prayers and tributes to Lee, and messages from fellow creators and artists will be posted on Lee's social media pages soon.
The company says further memorial plans are in the works, saying the "grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task."
The 95-year-old Lee died Monday. No cause of death has been given.
