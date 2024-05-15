The unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you still haven't made plans for Victoria Day, here’s what’s open and closed around Toronto on Monday.

OPEN

Select malls (Eaton Centre, CF Markville, Pacific Mall, Square One, Toronto Premium Outlets, Vaughan Mills, Bramalea City Centre)

Cineplex theatres

Tourist attractions: Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Art Gallery of Ontario, Royal Ontario Museum, Casa Loma, Hockey Hall of Fame, Ontario Science Centre, Canada’s Wonderland, Aga Khan Museum, Bata Shoe Museum, Riverdale Farm, High Park Animal Display,

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations (call your local store or check the hours of your store online)

Rabba Fine Foods, T&T Supermarket

Rogers Centre with the Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox at 3:07 p.m.

TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but start earlier at 6 a.m.

GO Transit will run on a Sunday schedule

Fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

CLOSED