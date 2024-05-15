What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
The Toronto skyline is photographed from the Hanlan's Point Ferry as it travels back to the city on Thursday, June 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2024 9:57PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 15, 2024 9:57PM EDT
The unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you still haven't made plans for Victoria Day, here’s what’s open and closed around Toronto on Monday.
OPEN
- Select malls (Eaton Centre, CF Markville, Pacific Mall, Square One, Toronto Premium Outlets, Vaughan Mills, Bramalea City Centre)
- Cineplex theatres
- Tourist attractions: Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Art Gallery of Ontario, Royal Ontario Museum, Casa Loma, Hockey Hall of Fame, Ontario Science Centre, Canada’s Wonderland, Aga Khan Museum, Bata Shoe Museum, Riverdale Farm, High Park Animal Display,
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations (call your local store or check the hours of your store online)
- Rabba Fine Foods, T&T Supermarket
- Rogers Centre with the Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox at 3:07 p.m.
- TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but start earlier at 6 a.m.
- GO Transit will run on a Sunday schedule
- Fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
CLOSED
- Government offices, Canada Post offices, banks
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre (but some restaurants will be open), Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Dufferin Mall, CF Don Mills
- LCBO, Beer Store
- Toronto Public Library branches
- Most grocery stores (call your local store or check the hours of your store online)
- St. Lawrence Market
- Toronto History Museums