Rapper 'Dr. Dre' loses trademark claim against gynecologist 'Dr. Drai'
In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Dr. Dre attends the WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards at MoMA in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 12:14PM EDT
PITTSBURGH - Dr. Dre has lost his trademark fight against Dr. Drai.
The rapper, whose real name is Andre Young, objected to the trademark application of a Pennsylvania gynecologist whose nickname is spelled differently but sounds the same. Dr. Draion M. Burch's website advertises that he's a sex expert, “obgyn and media personality.”
Burch goes by a shortened version of his first name and applied to register it as a trademark. The rapper objected, saying the public would be confused and assume a connection between him and the gynecologist.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has disagreed, saying consumers will be able to distinguish between the two.
