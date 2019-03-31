Rapper Nipsey Hussle fatally shot at age 33
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Sunday.
Police confirmed three men were shot Sunday and one of them killed outside Marathon Clothing, the store Hussle owns. All three men were taken to hospitals, where one of them was declared dead.
Police didn’t say that 33-year-old Hussle was the person who died. Representatives for the rapper didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking confirmation.
Police said the other two men were in stable condition. The gunman fled, and no arrests have been made.
Garcetti tweeted, “Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle.”
Hussle released successful mixtapes and earned a Grammy nomination for his 2018 major-label debut album.
