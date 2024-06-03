One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

Police said that the shots rang out in the parking lot of North Albion Collegiate Institute, located near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, shortly before 11 p.m.

In a post on social media on Sunday night, police confirmed that five people had been shot at the scene and one of the victims, a man in his 50s, suffered critical injuries. The other four victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

On Monday morning, investigators confirmed that one of the victims died of their injuries and the homicide unit is now investigating.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

- one of the victims has succumbed to their injuries

- Homicide is investigating#GO1198224

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 3, 2024

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but said a black truck was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

Mount Olive is closed in both directions between Kipling and Silverstone Drive for the police investigation.

The is a breaking news story. More details to come…