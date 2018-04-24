'Smallville' actress granted bail in NXIVM case
This June 26, 2012, file photo shows television actress Allison Mack at a party in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 4:33PM EDT
NEW YORK - An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend has been granted bail while fighting charges that she helped recruit women into a cult-like group.
A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed Tuesday to release Allison Mack on $5 million bond and place her under home detention in California. She'll be living with her parents.
She has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking.
Prosecutors say she worked as a slave “master” and recruited women to a group led by a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.
Mack starred in The CW network's “Smallville,” a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.
Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group called NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm).
