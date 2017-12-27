WATCH LIVE

Teigen tweets as plane forced to turn back because passenger boarded wrong flight

Chrissy Teigen

In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, model Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP,File)


The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 10:27PM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane, All Nippon Airways said Wednesday.

The pilot of Flight 175 decided to return to the originating airport as part of the airline’s security procedures, ANA said in statements that apologized to passengers but supported the decision.

The flight left Los Angeles International Airport at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday and returned at 7:33 p.m.

Model Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband, John Legend, were aboard and she live-tweeted the developments. She wondered on Twitter why the plane was turning around four hours into the 11-hour flight.

“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions,” she wrote.

Teigen also tweeted photos, videos and updates as they waited to resume the trip.

“Taking off!!!” she finally tweeted early Wednesday.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said the agency conducted interviews Tuesday night but made no arrest. She said no charges were filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

A U.S. government official with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the incident involved two brothers — one ticketed on ANA and the other on a United Airlines flight leaving about the same time.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity says both cleared security and had valid boarding passes. ANA and United are codeshare partners.

ANA said it was trying to determine how the passenger boarded the wrong flight.

“At the time during the flight, the pilot in command was presented with information about the discrepancy in the passenger manifest. Based on the available information in flight, he made the correct decision to return to LAX,” ANA said.

The airline said it supported the pilot’s decision “out of the abundance of caution and safety for the passengers and crew.”

“ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience,” the airline said. “We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.”

News Tips Report Errors

More Celebrity News

Top Entertainment News

In Pictures

 
Gord Downie performs at WE Day in Toronto on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Gord Downie 1964 - 2017

Images from the life of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie.

 
emmys

Recap of 2017 Emmy Awards

Here is a look at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

 
Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographs for the movie "Mother!" during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, September 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TIFF 2017 Highlights

The 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival is underway on King Street West.

Local News

  • Community members help find man who went missing in Willowdale
  • Criminal probe ordered into paramedics’ conduct at homicide in Hamilton

World News

  • Police say two women, two kids found murdered in home near Albany, N.Y.
  • Russia: Explosion injures 10 at St. Petersburg supermarket

Real Estate News

  • Record October for new condo sales in GTA
  • Condo cancellation renews calls for more protections for pre-build buyers

Sports News

  • Hey! Baby! Canada routs Slovakia 6-0, but may change goal celebration music
  • Hockey world mourns passing of Johnny Bower

Entertainment News

  • Indigenous filmmaking set to grow in Canada in 2018
  • X-Men fans hoping for Wolverine statue in Fort McMurray

Lifestyle News

  • Goldfish survive California wildfires in bathtub
  • American Airlines sorry for accusing two NBA G league players of theft

Local Flyers

Top Entertainment Videos