Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida
Chris Brown, seated, smiles as he appears with his attorney Mark Geragos, at a court hearing in the R&B singer's long-running case over his 2009 attack on Rihanna in Los Angeles on Friday, March 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mario Anzuoni, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 7:02AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 6, 2018 7:11AM EDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.
A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.
The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
He's currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.