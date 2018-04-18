

David Friend, The Canadian Press





A tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos -- and those affected by the hockey team's fatal bus crash -- is taking place later this month in Saskatoon.

Organizers of the Country Thunder Music Festival say they've booked the city's SaskTel Centre for a music event on April 27.

A list of performers will be unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Gerry Krochak, a spokesman for the organizers, says money raised by ticket sales will go to families of the Humboldt players.

It's the latest in a number of fundraisers that sprouted up after the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month, which killed 16 players and staff.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to the hockey team has raised more than $13 million in the 10 days since it launched.