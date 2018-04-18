Humboldt Broncos tribute concert scheduled for April 27 in Saskatoon
Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. The GoFundMe page dedicated to the Broncos, believed to be the largest of its kind in Canadian history, will remain open for two more days before being transferred to a newly created memorial fund, the team's officials announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 7:00AM EDT
A tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos -- and those affected by the hockey team's fatal bus crash -- is taking place later this month in Saskatoon.
Organizers of the Country Thunder Music Festival say they've booked the city's SaskTel Centre for a music event on April 27.
A list of performers will be unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday morning.
Gerry Krochak, a spokesman for the organizers, says money raised by ticket sales will go to families of the Humboldt players.
It's the latest in a number of fundraisers that sprouted up after the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month, which killed 16 players and staff.
A GoFundMe page dedicated to the hockey team has raised more than $13 million in the 10 days since it launched.