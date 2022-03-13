

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Fefe Dobson would like a moment to reintroduce herself.

It's been the better part of a decade since the Scarborough, Ont. native, known for radio favourites "Ghost" and "Stuttering," practically vanished from the music scene with almost no explanation -- but she's back with a renewed determination and a fresh single.

"FCKN IN LOVE" will sound new to listeners, but it was actually pulled from Dobson's vault after being recorded a decade ago for an ill-fated fourth studio album.

Dobson says plans for that project fell apart as she second-guessed herself and her pop-rock sound.

Now 37-years-old, she says it's time to finally release the song as an "energetic and raw" proclamation of her return.

Dobson says the new single sets the stage for a full-length album she's expects to release late this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.