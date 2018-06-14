Millie Bobby Brown deletes Twitter account over memes
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 9:48AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after users posted memes depicting her as homophobic.
The memes featured photos of the 14-year-old with homophobic slurs.
It is not clear why she was targeted. The actress' publicist did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.
Brown has been a supporter of LGBTQ rights and created a secondary Twitter account Milliestopshate last summer that remains active.
Brown is set to return for the third season of the Netflix series.