Canadian Football League extends broadcasting deal with TSN and RDS
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterbacks Zach Collaros, left, and Sean McGuire during practice for the CFL Grey Cup in Calgary, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 11:33AM EST
The Canadian Football League has extended its exclusive media rights deal with TSN and RDS ahead of this Sunday's 107th Grey Cup.
Financial details and the length of the deal were not disclosed, but TSN and RDS will continue to hold the broadcast and digital media rights in all languages for pre-season, regular season, and playoff games.
CFL games have aired on TSN since 1986, and on RDS since 1989.
The two networks became the league's exclusive broadcasters in 2008.
The 2019 CFL season on TSN and RDS reached more than 15 million Canadian viewers.
