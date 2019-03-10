NEW YORK (AP) — “Captain Marvel,” Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero movie, launched with an estimated $153 million domestically and $455 million globally.

The result came in at the high end of expectations for “Captain Marvel,” and ranks as one of Marvel’s most successful character debuts. Only “The Avengers” movies, “Black Panther,” ″Captain America: Civil War” and “Iron Man 3” have opened better in the Marvel cinematic universe.

The Brie Larson-starring Disney release also notched the sixth largest worldwide debut ever.

It was easily the best opening of any movie in 2019. Through March 3, ticket sales were down 26 percent according to Comscore.

Last week’s top film, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” slid to a distant second place in its third weekend of release with $14.7 million.