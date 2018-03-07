'Cardinal' big winner on second Canadian Screen Award night
Actress Allie MacDonald attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's nomination event for the film, television and digital media categories for the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards, in Toronto on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 10:11PM EST
TORONTO - The CTV detective drama "Cardinal" won a leading five trophies on the second of several nights of the Canadian Screen Awards.
The series took home hardware including best achievement in casting and best supporting actress for Allie MacDonald at Wednesday's Toronto gala, which honoured creative fiction storytelling.
CBC's "Baroness von Sketch Show" and "Alias Grace" were next with four awards each.
"Baroness" took trophies including best sketch comedy program or series and best writing in its genre.
"Alias Grace," a miniseries based on Margaret Atwood's novel, took awards including a writing one for Sarah Polley and a directing one for Mary Harron.
Landing three honours was the TVOKids animated children's series "PAW Patrol," which was named best pre-school program or series.
