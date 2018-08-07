

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- CTV plans to air the upcoming "Roseanne" spinoff, "The Conners."

The Canadian broadcaster says the new ABC family comedy will premiere Oct. 16, the same day it premieres in the U.S.

"The Voice" will move to CTV2 on Tuesdays.

"Roseanne," which also aired on CTV, was cancelled by ABC following a racist tweet by its controversial star Roseanne Barr.

In the new spinoff without Barr, the working-class family faces "a sudden turn of events" that forces them to "face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before."

Those struggles include parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws.

Stars include Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman.

Gilbert is also a producer.