Dan Levy launches production company to shepherd post-'Schitt's Creek' projects
'Schitt's Creek' co-creator Dan Levy is starting a new production company alongside publicist Megan Zehmer. Levy poses on the red carpet at the gala for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 5, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kevin Wolf
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 18, 2022 10:20PM EDT
"Schitt's Creek" co-creator Dan Levy is starting a new production company to house many of his upcoming projects.
Levy's Not A Real Production Company, announced on Monday, will oversee a number of upcoming shows, including HBO Max series "Big Brunch."
The cooking competition will feature Levy as a host and member of the judge's panel alongside chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.
Other projects in the works include the adult animated comedy "Standing By" on Hulu, about a group of guardian angels fed up with looking out for humans who can't seem to look after themselves.
Not A Real Production Company is being launched with publicist Megan Zehmer who will serve as president of film and television.
Levy says in a statement that he decided to partner with Zehmer in part because of her role in handling the public relations push behind the Emmy Awards campaign for CBC's "Schitt's Creek."
In addition to his new production company, Levy has an overall TV deal at Netflix, which also has a first-look agreement to handle his feature directorial debut.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.
