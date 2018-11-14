'Game of Thrones' returning in April 2019 for final season
This image released by HBO shows Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clarke on the season finale of "Game of Thrones." The eighth and last season of "Game of Thrones" finally has a date with destiny. HBO said Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run. (Macall B. Polay/HBO via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 2:43PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- The eighth and last season of "Game of Thrones" finally has a date with destiny.
HBO said Tuesday that the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run.
The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO's most successful shows.
A video touting the show's return next year included clips from seasons past showing both living and dead competitors for the crown of Westeros but didn't give a taste of the final episodes.
HBO isn't getting out of the "Game of Thrones" business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.
More Movie / TV News
- 'Game of Thrones' returning in April 2019 for final season
- Stan Lee hoped to make Canadian-set series about Indigenous cop, says producer
- 'This Is Us' season will answer war mysteries, creator says
- 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch' makes off with $66M at box office
- Bryan Cranston confirms 'Breaking Bad' movie in development
Top Entertainment News
- Cirque du Soleil employees uncomfortable with decision to perform in Saudi Arabia
- Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos
- Cineplex reports third-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue up
- 2015 'Bachelor' star pleads guilty to reduced charge in fatal crash
- 'Superwoman' star Lilly Singh joins creators taking a break from YouTube