

Web Staff, CP24.com





“Game of Thrones” fans shouldn’t expect to see any new episodes of the hit series this year.

The final six episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ will air sometime in 2019, HBO says.

In a brief news release Thursday, the network said the eighth and final season will come out in 2019, but no specific date was given.

The show, which follows an array of characters as they vie for control of the fictional continent of Westeros, has consistently broken viewership records with major episodes.

The story is based on the novels by George R. R. Martin. Fans of the novel have been waiting for the much delayed next installment “The Winds of Winter,” which is rumoured but not confirmed to have a 2018 release date.