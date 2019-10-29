HBO orders 10 episodes of 'Game of Thrones' prequel
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 8:48PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - HBO is green-lighting a new “Game of Thrones” prequel after reportedly cancelling another that starred Naomi Watts.
The cable channel said Tuesday that it's given a 10-episode order to “House of the Dragon,” set 300 years before the original series that ended its eight-season run in May.
The prequel is based on George R.R. Martin's “Fire & Blood,” HBO said.
The series was announced by HBO programming president Casey Bloys during a presentation for HBO Max, the streaming service launching in May 2020 . A spinoff of HBO megahit “Game of Thrones” would be a key attraction in the increasingly crowded streaming marketplace.
HBO declined comment on reports Tuesday that it had dropped another “Game of Thrones” prequel starring Naomi Watts that was set thousands of years before the original.
