

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival is boasting highest-ever attendance numbers for its latest instalment.

Organizers say the 25th edition that wrapped on Sunday in Toronto had "record-breaking audiences" of an estimated 223,000.

Last year's audience figure was 215,000.

Michael Del Monte's "Transformer" won this year's $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Documentary.

The story -- which follows a powerlifter and former U.S. marine as he transitions into a woman -- also won the Hot Docs Audience Award.

Hot Docs awarded over $272,000 in cash and prizes to films and filmmakers at this year's festival.