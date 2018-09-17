List of winners at 70th Emmy Awards
Lorne Michaels, center, and the cast and crew from "Saturday Night Live" accept the award for outstanding variety sketch series at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 11:19PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- List of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Monday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Drama Series: "Game of Thrones"
Comedy Series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
Writing, Drama Series: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, "The Americans"
Directing, Drama Series: Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"
Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, "Barry"
Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, "Barry."
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Writing, Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Directing Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Limited Series: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, "Seven Seconds"
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, "Godless"
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Merritt Wever, "Godless"
Writing, Limited Series: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"
Directing, Limited Series: Ryan Murphy, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Writing, Variety Special: John Mulaney, "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City"
Directing, Variety Special: Glenn Weiss, "The Oscars"
Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live"
Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
Reality-Competition Program: "RuPaul's Drag Race"
