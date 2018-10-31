

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- The spirit of Francis Underwood haunts the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" and its new U.S. president, the widowed Claire Underwood.

The character of Francis was killed off after sexual misconduct claims led to star Kevin Spacey's firing. But the "House of Cards" producers and cast say they rallied to tell they best story they could.

The eight episodes focus on Robin Wright's Claire Underwood in the White House, with Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear playing new adversaries.

Wright says it required a group effort to rebound after losing Spacey and his character.

The last season of "House of Cards" debuts Friday on Netflix.