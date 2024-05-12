Suspect sought after man found injured in downtown Toronto dies in hospital
A police officer is seen on scene of a homicide investigation. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)
Published Sunday, May 12, 2024 11:10AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2024 11:44AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man who was found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The Toronto Police Service said it responded to reports of an injured man just before 10:30 a.m. in the Dalhousie and Shuter Street area. The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are searching for suspect described as a six-foot-tall male with a large build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and rolling luggage westbound on Shuter Street, they said.
A homicide investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information contact them.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 12, 2024
Dalhousie St & Shuter St
10:24am
- reports of a man located with serious injuries
- police & medics are o/s
- susp is m/b, 6'0, large build, black t-shirt, rolling luggage
- susp l/s w/b on Shuter from Dalhousie
- anyone with info call police#GO1021707
^se