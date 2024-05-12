Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man who was found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The Toronto Police Service said it responded to reports of an injured man just before 10:30 a.m. in the Dalhousie and Shuter Street area. The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are searching for suspect described as a six-foot-tall male with a large build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and rolling luggage westbound on Shuter Street, they said.

A homicide investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information contact them.