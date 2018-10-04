Wrapping 'Avengers 4,' Chris Evans hangs up Cap's shield
This image released by Disney shows Elizabeth Olsen, left, Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan in a scene from Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War." Evans has wrapped his final performance as Captain America. Evans tweeted Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, that his last shooting day on ‚ÄúAvengers 4‚Äù was an ‚Äúemotional day.‚Äù The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain American, saying it ‚Äúhas been an honor.‚Äù ‚ÄúAvengers 4‚Äù is slated to open in May next year. (Disney/Marvel via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 4:27PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Chris Evans has wrapped his final performance as Captain America.
Evans on Thursday tweeted that his last shooting day on "Avengers 4" was an "emotional day." The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain American, saying it "has been an honour."
Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three "Captain America" films, including 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," as well as numerous team-up films.
The actor previously suggested he would soon depart the role. Earlier this year, Evans told The New York Times that wanted to "get off the train before they push you off."
"Avengers 4" is slated to open in May next year.
More Movie / TV News
- Wrapping 'Avengers 4,' Chris Evans hangs up Cap's shield
- Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga on 'living' their parts in 'A Star is Born'
- 'Roseanne' cast looks ahead to 'The Conners'
- For Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, 'A Star Is Born' hits close to home
- Haddish and Hart lead 'Night School' to No. 1 with $28M