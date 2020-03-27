'Baby Shark' creators weaponize song to fight coronavirus with hand-washing message
This image released by Pinkfong shows. scene from the modified "Baby Shark" video, reworked to teach kids good hygiene to combat COVID-19. The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and now has started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. (Pinkfong via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 12:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 27, 2020 12:52PM EDT
Sorry parents, `Baby Shark' is making a comeback - for a good cause.
Pinkfong's “Baby Shark” - that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know - has been reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.
The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.
“Wash your hands/doo doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands,” go the new lyrics. “Grab some soap/doo doo doo doo doo/Grab some soap.” Videos are tagged with #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.
Pinkfong uploaded its original version of “Baby Shark” with an accompanying dance and colourful cartoon video to YouTube in June 2016.
It has now been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it one of YouTube's top five watched videos of all time.
More Music News
- Juno Awards organizers 'hold off indefinitely' on revealing this year's winners
- Legendary saxophonist Manu Dibango dies in France of COVID-19
- Singer Kenny Rogers, 'The Gambler,' dies at age 81
- JUNO Awards cancelled over COVID-19 concerns
- Pearl Jam postpones North American tour over coronavirus concerns
Top Entertainment News
- 'Baby Shark' creators weaponize song to fight coronavirus with hand-washing message
- Meghan to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job
- Netflix reduces video quality in Canada to lower internet bandwidth use
- Chef Floyd Cardoz dies at 59 of coronavirus complications
- Tony award-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 of coronavirus complications