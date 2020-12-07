

The Canadian Press





Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer's event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future.

A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone.

The statement says organizers “have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch.”

It adds they “will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change.”

Event producer and promoter Evenko says it will issue refunds if the event can't go forward.

The Quebec company adds it's too soon to announce details on whether the festival will be a socially distanced experience or require attendees to have proof of having taken a COVID-19 vaccine, should there be one.

A statement emailed to The Canadian Press says “whatever Osheaga does, they will be 100 per cent sure that they are doing it responsibly according to whatever guidelines the government and scientific community advise are the proper ways to proceed, since the situation continues to evolve constantly.”

“We want our fans to be safe. And the bands, too,” said the statement.

The Foo Fighters were among those scheduled to perform at this year's Osheaga before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The rock group is set release a new album next year and headline the first night of Osheaga's 15th anniversary festival.

Osheaga has added a payment plan for those who buy passes before Jan. 15, 2021, with the option to pay over the course of several months.