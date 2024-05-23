

The Canadian Press





Celine Dion’s fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar’s struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.

The official trailer for Amazon MGM Studio's "I Am: Celine Dion" includes snippets of Dion speaking about her life-altering diagnosis and how much she misses being on stage.

Dion went public in December 2022 with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a progressive illness that can cause muscle rigidity and painful spasms.

All of her concert tour dates were cancelled in the months that followed.

"I Am: Celine Dion," which premieres June 25 on Amazon Prime Video, promises a "raw and honest" behind-the-scenes look at Dion's life in recent years while highlighting the musical journey that made the Quebec singer a global phenomenon.

The trailer released Thursday blends archival footage of Dion belting out tunes in the studio and performing on stage with sombre reflections on the illness that threatened to silence her.

“I’m working hard every day, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle," Dion says in the trailer after describing how hard it is to have to cancel a show.

"I miss it so much. The people – I miss them," she says through tears.

But the trailer hints that the documentary will focus on Dion's resilience and strong desire to return to her fans.

"If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl," she says at one point. “And I won’t stop.”

Dion, who made a surprise stage appearance at the Grammy Awards in February, recently told Vogue France that her willpower is pushing her to work "very hard" at being able to perform live again one day.

She also sat down with NBC's Hoda Kotb for her first TV interview since her diagnosis, set to air June 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.