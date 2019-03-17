Indianapolis Children's Museum removes Michael Jackson items
In this Nov. 13, 1988, file photo, pop singer Michael Jackson performs for a sold-out crowd for his Bad tour at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. (AP Photo/Alan Greth, file)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 10:54PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has removed three Michael Jackson items from exhibits after a new documentary renewed allegations of child sexual abuse against the late singer and Gary native.
The Indianapolis Star reports a fedora and glove Jackson wore onstage and a Jackson poster are no longer on display at the museum.
Chris Carron, the museum's director of collections, says it wants items on display to tell stories of "people of high character."
The HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" featured accounts from two men who say Jackson groomed them for sex and molested them when they were young. Allegations of sexual abuse shadowed Jackson throughout much of his adult life. Jackson was acquitted on child molestation charges in 2005. He died in 2009.
More Music News
- Indianapolis Children's Museum removes Michael Jackson items
- Corey Hart delivers tearful speech at Junos as he's inducted into Hall of Fame
- Michael Buble pays tribute to David Foster at Juno pre-telecast ceremony
- Judge to allow cameras into R. Kelly sex abuse trial
- Corey Hart's hall of fame induction at the Junos marks another special occasion
Top Entertainment News
- ‘Captain Marvel’ soars even higher with stellar 2nd weekend
- James Gunn rehired to direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
- YouTube star Lilly Singh to host NBC late-night show
- Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to lying about attack
- Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from 'Bird Box' movie