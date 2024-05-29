

The Canadian Press





Nick Taylor hopes that he or a fellow Canadian win the RBC Canadian Open this year.

Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., won last year's men's national golf championship at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

His historic four-hole playoff victory ended a 69-year drought for Canadians at their own national championship.

This year's tournament starts Thursday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ancaster, Ont.

A modern-era record of 28 Canadians will be in the 156-player field at the only PGA Tour event north of the border.

Taylor says all the Canadians at the tournament are "trying desperately" to play well and win again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.