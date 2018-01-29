

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Juno Awards are heading to London, Ont., for next year's celebration of Canadian music.

Organizers say they've picked the southwestern Ontario city to host the televised Juno Awards and other events .

It's the first time London has welcomed the Junos.

Nearby cities like Hamilton and Toronto have hosted the event numerous times throughout its history.

This year's Junos will be hosted by Michael Buble in Vancouver on March 25.

The 48th annual Juno Awards will broadcast live from London's Budweiser Gardens on March 17, 2019.