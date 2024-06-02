A male who was wanted in connection with an assault and forcible confinement investigation in Brampton has been arrested and a female victim has been located safe, say police.

The incident happened on Goderich Drive, near Mississauga and Mayfield roads, on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were called to that area at about 12:20 a.m.

In a news release, they said that video footage of the incident “appear(s) to show a female being assaulted by a male and then being forcibly placed in a vehicle that left the area before police arrival.”

Two videos were released, as investigators from PRP's 22 Division and Criminal Investigation Bureau appealed for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a male and a female allegedly involved.

One video shows a female being lifted by a male and carried into the driver’s side of a dark-coloured sedan. The video appears to show the man moving her to the passenger’s side, or into the backseat of the vehicle, before entering the vehicle himself.

In a second video released by police, the same female can be seen walking on the sidewalk in the direction of the same man’s vehicle before he steps out and walks towards the sidewalk. She turns down the driveway and raises her arm towards the man, who seems to wave her hand towards him before she turns in the other direction.

She was described by police as Black with a medium build and hair with braids in a ponytail. Police say that the female was wearing a tracksuit that was camouflage or black and white at the time of the incident.

A second person allegedly involved was described as a Black male with a slim build and hair in twists or braids, and was seen wearing a red t-shirt with a white graphic on it and blue jeans.