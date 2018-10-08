Lil Wayne cuts show short after gunshot rumour causes panic
In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Lil Wayne performs during Hot 97's "Busta Rhymes & Friends: Hot For The Holidays" at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 7:33AM EDT
ATLANTA -- Lil Wayne ended a performance early after rumours of gunshots caused panic at the A3C Festival in Atlanta.
Police say the rapper was on stage Sunday when a person in the crowd yelled they heard gunshots. People tried to flee.
WXIA-TV reports at least a dozen people were hurt with injuries ranging from sprained ankles to gashes.
Police say there's no evidence any shots were fired.
Lil Wayne tweeted that he hoped everyone was safe.
