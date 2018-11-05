Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert
In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo Ludacris performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year, Electronic Arts Inc. and OnLocation Experiences announced Monday, Nov. 5. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 8:18AM EST
NEW YORK - Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.
Electronic Arts Inc. and OnLocation Experiences announced Monday that Lil Yachty and Lil Baby will also hit the stage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Jan. 31, 2018, for the concert celebrating rappers from Atlanta. Super Bowl 53 will take place Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Ludacris, a Grammy winner and successful actor, will perform alongside special guests. More performers who are from Atlanta will be announced at a later date.
The EA SPORTS BOWL is part of the three-day Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, which runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. Tickets go on sale Friday.
More Music News
- Camila Cabello wins best artist and best song at MTV EMAs
- Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert
- Ariana Grande's new song references exes Davidson, Miller
- B.C. casino accused of 'profiling' Drake says it stands against racism
- Shakira inaugurates building of 2 schools in native Colombia
Top Entertainment News
- 'They created an expectation': Quebec artists waiting for Netflix investments
- With $50 million debut, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is no poor boy
- Spice Girls to reunite for tour but without Beckham: report
- Kanye West says he's dropping politics in tweet
- Alec Baldwin charged with assault in alleged parking dispute