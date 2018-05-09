Smashing Pumpkins extend reunion tour with run of Canadian dates
In this Saturday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 2:38PM EDT
TORONTO - Billy Corgan and his Smashing Pumpkins bandmates are putting more faith in Canada.
The gothic rock ensemble has added three more stops north of the border for its Shiny and Oh So Bright tour over the summer.
The Smashing Pumpkins will now play London, Ont. (Aug. 9), Calgary (Sept. 8) and Edmonton (Sept. 9).
Those are on top of previously announced dates in Montreal (Aug. 7) and Toronto (Aug. 8).
It marks the first time in nearly 20 years the Pumpkins have featured Corgan alongside founding members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha. The band's former bassist D'Arcy Wretzky won't be part of the reunion.
Toronto band Metric will perform as opening act for most shows on the North American tour.
