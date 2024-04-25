MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Legislative Assembly of Ontario by House Speaker Ted Arnott on Thursday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment that is banned at Queen’s Park.

Jama, however, refused to leave the chamber.

“Sarah Jama you are named. You must leave the chamber,” Arnott told the Independent representative for Hamilton Centre during question period.

Arnott announced the ban on the scarf, worn by Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims, last week after he concluded it had come to represent a political statement in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war.

“As a result of being named, the member, for the remainder of the day, is ineligible to vote on matters before the assembly, attend and participate in any committee proceedings, use the media studio and table notices of motion, written questions and petitions,” Arnott said.

All four of Ontario’s political party leaders, including Premier Doug Ford, have called for a reversal of the ban. Meanwhile, two of NDP Leader Marit Stiles’ attempts to allow members to wear the garment through unanimous consent have been unsuccessful.

Asked about the incident at an unrelated news conference Thursday, Ford said: “The Speaker runs the legislature. I know that was his choice.”

Following the request for Jama’s removal, Stiles called the move “outrageous.”

“Today, we are seeing a member removed for wearing a sign of her culture and community. I am appalled. Appalled,” Stiles said, adding that she thinks the premier should “compel” his caucus to grant unanimous consent to wear the garment and other forms of cultural attire in the House.

Earlier this week, Jama wore the keffiyeh in the legislature without incident, despite the ban. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, she called the Speaker’s decision ridiculous.

“The premier has even come up and said this is wrong, so the Speaker really needs to reassess his ruling on this matter,” she said.

In October of last year, Jama was removed from the NDP caucus and censured by the Ontario legislature for her comments on the Israel-Hamas war and the events of Oct. 7.