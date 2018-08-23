Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song
In this May 7, 2016, file photo, Steven Tyler attends "To the Rescue: Saving Animal Lives" Gala and Fundraiser held at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 11:39AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band’s songs at rallies.
Tyler’s attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the president Wednesday, a day after the song “Livin’ on the Edge” was heard playing at a Trump rally in West Virginia.
It’s not the first time Tyler has asked Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs. Tyler sent the Trump campaign a pair of cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band’s music.
The latest letter says by using “Livin’ on the Edge,” the president “is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency.”
Tyler said Wednesday on Twitter that it isn’t a political issue, he just does not let anyone use his songs without permission.
