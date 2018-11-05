They're back, minus Posh: Spice Girls set to tour UK next summer
In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012 file photo, British band 'The Spice Girls' perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018
LONDON -- The Spice Girls are coming back for a British stadium tour next summer.
The band plans to take the stage without fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who performed as "Posh Spice" during the group's 1990s pop heyday.
The band said Monday that Beckham would not take part because of business commitments but "will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy."
The tour will mark the first time the group has performed together since the 2012 Olympics.
June dates have been scheduled in Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London.
