

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Pamela Anderson, “Aquaman”'s Jason Momoa, and cast-members from “The Goonies” and “Blade Runner” are among the headliners bound for this year's Fan Expo Canada.

The annual pop culture fair is touting blasts-from-the-past including Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan from “The Goonies” and Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley from “Saved by the Bell.”

Meanwhile, Sean Young, Rutger Hauer and Edward James Olmos will reunite from the 1982 sci-fi classic “Blade Runner,” a futuristic feature set in 2019.

Organizers says additional celebrity guests include “The Office” star Rainn Wilson, “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi and the casts of TV comedies “Corner Gas Animated” and “Kim's Convenience.”

Also on site will be Harry Potter and “Doctor Who”-themed escape rooms, speed dating sessions, a cosplay masquerade ball, and a family zone decked out with kid-friendly programming including Lego, robots, character meet-and-greets, and dance parties.

The annual convention is billed as the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Canada and the second-largest in North America.

Fan Expo Canada runs Aug. 22 to 25.